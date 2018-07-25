CKI edges closer to APA acquisition
A Hong Kong consortium led by CK Infrastructure Holdings has reportedly moved closer to completing their proposed acquisition of APA Group.
The Australian Financial Review reported that CKI had attained most of the information they needed and was expected to make an offer for the company in the near future.
In June, CKI lodged a $13 billion takeover bid for APA in an offer valuing their shares at $11 per share.
Since then, no competing offers have surfaced, with CKI acquiring information on the company in the time since.
APA owns 15,000 km of natural gas pipelines around Australia, with a portfolio of assets owned, managed and operated valued at more than $20 billion.
The Hong Kong–based consortium is made up of CKI, CK Asset Management Limited and Power Asset Holdings Limited.