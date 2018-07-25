Carnarvon confirms Dorado-1 discovery
Carnarvon Petroleum has confirmed an oil discovery in the Caley Member in the Dorado-1 well, as well as the presence of gas and condensate in the top of the Baxter Member.
The Quadrant Energy-Carnarvon Joint Venture (JV) has completed wireline evaluation and reported that in addition to previous recovered samples, light oil has been found from a sand in the upper most section of the Caley.
Gas and condensate samples recovered in the top of the Baxter Member contained an estimated gross hydrocarbon package of 21 m and a net pay thickness of 10.5 m.
The JV now plans to deepen the well to approximately 4,550 m measured depth to evaluate the new Baxter discoveries.
Dorado-1 made headlines last week after Quadrant executive Fred Wehr announced the JV had made a “staggering” oil discovery in the well.
Described as a “game changer”, Mr Wehr said the findings could impact the whole industry.
The JV is operated by Quadrant, while Carnarvon holds a 20 per cent stake.