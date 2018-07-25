Australian LNG exports hit new highs
Australian LNG exports hit a new high of nearly 60 million t in the past year, thanks in large part to the expansion of Chevron’s new projects.
According to an EnergyQuest report, the country’s LNG exports grew by 9.3 million t (18.5 per cent) to 59.7 million t in 2017-2018.
This growth was driven most notably by Chevron’s Gorgon and Wheatstone projects, both situated off the coast of Western Australia, which combined accounted for 7.9 million t of the increase.
About 46 per cent of deliveries were made to Japan, the nation’s biggest LNG customer, with second-placed China recording an increase of 6.5 million t and making up for 34 per cent of exports.
The total export revenue was estimated to have increased 38 per cent from the previous year to $30.8 billion.