AEMO report identifies importance of gas
A report by an independent energy market and power systems operator has highlighted gas-powered generation as a key factor in the future of dependable energy.
The Integrated System Plan (ISP), released today by the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO), stated that with the phasing out of many coal-fired resources, energy sources such as flexible gas-powered generation were “emerging as core components to a low cost and reliable energy future”.
The AEMO report also found that a retention of existing sources and the continued growth of other means of power generation was the most efficient approach to achieving a stable energy future.
The ISP echoes last week’s ACCC report which named gas as a crucial player in the moderating of electricity prices, as well as calls from senior members of the Turnbull Government to end “nonsensical and unscientific” embargoes on gas development.