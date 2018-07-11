Public comment period opens for pipeline standards
The final drafts of AS/NZS 2885.1 (Design and Construction) and AS/NZS 2885.6 (Safety Management) are now available for final review.
The opening of the review period coincides with AS 2885.0 (General Requirements), which is also open for public comment.
All three parts of the standard are open concurrently until 6 August 2018.
APGA has encouraged reviews and comments on all three during this timeframe.
The association noted that the closing dates for Parts 1 and 6 of the standard may have been incorrectly published online as 31 August; however, APGA has confirmed the deadline of the second public comment window is 6 August.
APGA said it was time to publish the standards, which have been under revision for five year, and get them into the industry.
The association said at this stage any technical revisions would likely be put off until the next revision cycle and that any queries would be forwarded to the responsible subcommittee chair for these three Standards.
