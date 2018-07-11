EnergyAustralia pushes ahead with NSW gas power plant
EnergyAustralia (EA) is progressing with plans for a new $400 million gas power plant in Tallawarra, NSW, with a final investment decision tabled for late 2018 or early 2019.
The Australian Financial Review reported that EA is finalising the configuration of the project, which will only operate at peak times or when other plants suffer outages.
The company said the Tallawarra development could be jeopardised if AGL Energy’s Liddell coal plant remains open beyond its expected 2022 closure date; however, EA is confident their new site provides the best solution to power issues in NSW.
The development site already has grid, gas and water connections and hosts the company’s 430 MW generator which can provide enough power to supply up to 200,000 homes.
