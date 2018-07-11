Carnarvon Petroleum progresses with Dorado-1 drilling
Carnarvon Petroleum has set and cemented a 9.625 inch (244.5 mm) liner to a measured depth of 3,637 m in its Dorado-1 well located on the north west shelf of Western Australia.
The rig is currently drilling ahead an 8.5 inch (216 mm) hole at depth of approximately 3,640 m, with plans to continue to a depth of 4,050 m.
The purpose of the well is to assess the gas and liquids potential in the Caley Member before being deepened to evaluate the targets of the Milne and Crespin Members further below.
The Dorado-1 drilling project is located within the Phoenix project and is operated by Quadrant Energy.
Carnarvon holds a 20 per cent stake in the development.
For more information visit the Carnarvon Petroleum website.
If you have news you would like featured in The Australian Pipeliner contact Assistant Editor David Convery at dconvery@gs-press.com.au