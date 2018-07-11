APGA Convention early bird registrations closing soon
Have you registered for the pipeline industry’s main event: the 50th Anniversary 2018 Australian Pipelines and Gas Association (APGA) Annual Convention and Exhibition?
Don’t miss your opportunity to attend the event at a reduced price, by securing discounted early bird registration in the next two weeks, before the Friday 20 July deadline.
The APGA Convention is pipeline industry’s key annual event and this year will be held from 8-11 September at the Darwin Convention Centre (DCC).
APGA has encouraged anyone interested in attending the event to book early to secure their preferred accommodation venue, which are all located close to the DCC.
With a stand-out business program and more than 70 exhibitors, this event promises to uphold the reputation of the industry: combining fun-filled events with the quality exchange of information.
