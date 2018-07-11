AGIG opens WA gas storage facility

The Australian Gas Infrastructure Group (AGIG) has opened a new $74 million gas storage facility in Western Australia, the largest of its kind in the state.

The Tubridgi Gas Storage facility in northwest WA has been re-developed and commissioned to have a commercial storage capacity of 42 PJ or enough gas to supply 2 million homes for 12 months.

It will be used to store gas in an old reservoir which can then be tapped and transported in AGIG owned pipelines such as the Dampier Bunbury Pipeline (DBP).

AGIG is the combined operation of the DBP, Australian Gas Networks and Multinet, all of which are owned by Chinese company CK Infrastructure.

AGIG CEO Ben Wilson said the operation was a step forward for the group.

“Tubridgi – WA’s largest gas storage facility and the third largest in Australia – is the first major project we have completed as AGIG. Hopefully the first of many,” he said.

Chairman of DBP Development Group Tubridgi John Langoulant said the development enhanced WA’s energy security.

“Investments like this help improve energy security and give our customers greater flexibility in meeting their energy needs,” he said.

