Civmec makes ASX debut
Construction and engineering provider Civmec Limited has listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and the Singapore Exchange (SGX).
Established in 2009, Civmec has been involved in major oil and gas projects including Jemena’s Northern Gas Pipeline, INPEX’s Ichthys LNG Project, Chevron’s Gorgon Project and Shell’s Wheatstone Project.
“With our past and current projects predominantly delivered by our Australian workforce on Australian soil and our growth prospects mainly focused on the Australian market, we see this as a natural move to exhibit our home identity,” said Civmec CEO Patrick Tallon.
Civmec commenced trading on the ASX on Friday 22 June under the ASX code CVL.