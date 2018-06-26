BHGE wins Gorgon work
Baker Hughes, a GE company (BHGE) has been awarded a contract from Chevron Australia for work on the Gorgon Project, offshore Western Australia.
The contract is for the supply of subsea production equipment, under a 15-year Master Service Order (MSO), with a second contract for well completion equipment.
These technology solutions will enable a second development phase within the Greater Gorgon area offshore Australia, helping to maintain gas supply to the downstream LNG plant.
The scope of supply includes 13 subsea production trees, two eight-slot manifolds, 13 MS-700 SFX fatigue-resistant wellheads and specialty connectors and pipes systems, and 16 Sem2K subsea control systems and associated equipment.
BHGE is also supplying well completion equipment and services under a separate five-year contract, including coring work, liner hangers, completions and wellbore cleanup technology.
Chevron has developed the Gorgon and Jansz-Io gas fields, located within the Greater Gorgon area, between 130 and 220 km off the northwest coast of Western Australia.
The project is a joint venture of the Australian subsidiaries of Chevron (approximately 47 per cent), ExxonMobil (25 per cent), Shell (25 per cent), Osaka Gas (1.25 per cent), Tokyo Gas (1 per cent) and Chubu Electric Power (0.417 per cent).