Gas shortage averted: AEMO

Gas production is forecast to continue increasing beyond 2019 to meet forecast demand, requiring new gas reserves and resources to be developed, with producers voicing intention to develop new reserves and resources to meet forecasts.

However, the report advises that from 2030 additional gas supply infrastructure will be needed to deliver gas to southern customers unless early investment in exploration and development bring highly uncertain – and as yet undiscovered – southern prospective resources to market.

Commenting on the report’s findings, Minister for Energy and the Environment Josh Frydenberg said is good news for customers on the east coast.