WATCH: NGP progression
Watch this epic flyover footage showing the incredible progress of Jemena’s $800 million Northern Gas Pipeline Project.
Thanks to vision from construction contractor Spiecapag Australia, you can see how the NGP has progressed over the last year.
The NGP will span 622 km from near Tennant Creek to Mt Isa in Queensland.
Approximately half of the Territory section of pipeline and most of the Queensland section of pipeline was constructed in 2017, while the remaining section pipeline to be constructed in 2018.
Jemena has partnered with McConnell Dowell to construct a 481 km section of the pipeline across the Territory and into part of Queensland.
The remaining 141 km in Queensland will be constructed by Spiecapag Australia.
First gas on the NGP is expected to flow in late 2018.
Watch the footage below:
<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/ngrVi2G7dWs” frameborder=”0″ allow=”autoplay; encrypted-media” allowfullscreen></iframe>