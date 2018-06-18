Jemena and Senex team up
Jemena has signed an agreement with Senex Energy to build, own and operate the Atlas Gas Processing Plant and Pipeline (AGPP) in Queensland.
The AGPP will connect Senex’s new Atlas gas field in the Surat Basin in southeast Queensland with Jemena’s Darling Downs Pipeline and the Wallumbilla Gas Hub.
After a competitive tender process, Jemena was selected as Senex’s preferred partner because it proposed the most cost effective and direct pathway to the domestic gas market.
Jemena’s solution also leverages the Darling Downs Pipeline, which provides direct access to the Wallumbilla gas hub and offers Senex flexibility to sell its gas to a broad range of Australian gas customers.
Jemena will invest around $140 million to build the gas plant and 60 km pipeline that is capable of transporting approximately 40 TJ/d of gas.
Jemena’s Managing Director, Paul Adams, said the AGPP will provide additional volumes into the domestic market for a range of commercial and industrial gas users.
“The Atlas gas field is the first of 13 gas exploration tenements awarded by the Queensland Government as part of a broader move to fast-track the development of new gas to the domestic market. Jemena will construct the AGPP on an expedited schedule in order to deliver first gas by the end of 2019,” said Mr Adams.
Jemena anticipates the AGPP will create around 200 jobs throughout its planning, construction and commissioning phases.