Vale Nasa Chaabani

Australia’s pipeline industry was shocked and saddened to hear of the sudden passing of Nasa Chaabani over the weekend.

A familiar face at Australian Pipelines and Gas Association (APGA) events around the country, Nasa represented Canusa CPS as its Australian Manager, and was passionate about the pipeline industry and the people in it.

“Nasa was a long-time supporter of the APGA, with a history going back almost 20 years,” said APGA Chief Executive Officer Steve Davies.

“Through Denso, PCS and Canusa, Nasa attended countless APIA and APGA events around Australia, sponsored many and was a member of the Research and Standards Committee.

“His presence and good humour will be missed.”

Nasa’s colleagues at Canusa CPS say he will be sorely missed.

The funeral service will be held 10.30 am on Thursday 21 June at Joseph Allison Funerals Essendon, 941 Mt Alexander Road, Essendon, VIC, 3033.

The burial will follow at 12.30 pm at Keilor Cemetery, which will be followed by refreshments and a celebration of life at 1.00 pm at the Keilor Hotel, 670 Old Calder Highway, Keilor.

The team at The Australian Pipeliner pass on our sincere condolences to Nasa’s family and friends at this difficult time.