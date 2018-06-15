Paul Adams steps down at Jemena
Jemena has announced the retirement of Managing Director Paul Adams, who will retire in mid-October.
Mr Adams will be succeeded by Frank Tudor, who was until recently CEO of Horizon Power in Western Australia.
Mr Adams will continue as Managing Director of Jemena until mid-October, after which he will transition into a Strategic Advisory role in support of Jemena’s parent company SGSP (Australia) Assets Pty Ltd (SGSPAA).
SGSPAA Chairman, Ruan Qiantu, thanked Mr Adams for his contribution to Jemena and the SGSPAA group as MD over the last decade.
“Paul is an extraordinary, thoughtful, and passionate leader whose contribution as Jemena’s founding MD has been pivotal in ensuring the organisation has effectively navigated an extremely challenging period of change across the energy sector. As a result of Paul’s efforts, Jemena is extremely well placed to contribute to Australia’s energy future,” said Mr Ruan.
“Paul’s many achievements as MD since the establishment of Jemena include, overseeing the substantial and efficient expansion of Jemena’s gas and electricity distribution networks, putting customers and the community at the heart of Jemena, improving safety and service reliability while lowering prices, and winning the right to build, own, and operate the $800 million Northern Gas Pipeline.
“While we are sad to see Paul move on as MD, we are pleased we will be able to continue to leverage his deep commitment to customers and understanding of the energy industry in an advisory capacity.”
Mr Ruan said Mr Adams’ successor was selected following an exhaustive recruitment process.
“We are excited to appoint Frank as the new MD of Jemena. Frank brings with him a deep understanding of the energy industry and is a passionate advocate for energy customers.
“Frank will bring a wealth of experience to Jemena and our shareholder group SGSPAA, having held senior executive roles over the last 30 years in the European, Asian and Australian oil, gas, and power industries with BP, Woodside and most recently as CEO of Horizon Power.
“With the Australian energy sector facing a period of unprecedented change, we believe that Frank is the ideal candidate to build on Paul’s work and lead Jemena in the next phase of its journey.
“I am confident that under Frank’s leadership, Jemena will be at the forefront of our rapidly changing sector, and will continue to provide cost effective, reliable, and sustainable energy solutions to its customers.”