Paul Adams steps down at Jemena

SGSPAA Chairman, Ruan Qiantu, thanked Mr Adams for his contribution to Jemena and the SGSPAA group as MD over the last decade.

“Paul is an extraordinary, thoughtful, and passionate leader whose contribution as Jemena’s founding MD has been pivotal in ensuring the organisation has effectively navigated an extremely challenging period of change across the energy sector. As a result of Paul’s efforts, Jemena is extremely well placed to contribute to Australia’s energy future,” said Mr Ruan.

“Paul’s many achievements as MD since the establishment of Jemena include, overseeing the substantial and efficient expansion of Jemena’s gas and electricity distribution networks, putting customers and the community at the heart of Jemena, improving safety and service reliability while lowering prices, and winning the right to build, own, and operate the $800 million Northern Gas Pipeline.