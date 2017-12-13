Markets improving but prices still too high: ACCC

The Gas Inquiry 2017-20 Interim Report – December 2017 picks up where the ACCC’s last report on the East Coast Gas Market left off, which found that a substantial shortfall was likely in 2018.

“Despite increased supply providing important short-term improvements in conditions, the market is still not operating as well as it could,” said ACCC Chairman Rod Sims.

“Prices remain higher than they would be in a well-functioning and competitive market.”

Since September, the report found that LNG producers have contracted 42 PJ of gas under long-term gas supply agreements to domestic buyers for supply in 2018, reducing exports to make this happen.

Prices offered to large commercial and industrial (C&I) users have come down from a peak of $16/GJ in early 2017 to within an $8-12/GJ range since July 2017.