Markets improving but prices still too high: ACCC
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) has released its second interim report of its inquiry into Australia’s gas supply.
The Gas Inquiry 2017-20 Interim Report – December 2017 picks up where the ACCC’s last report on the East Coast Gas Market left off, which found that a substantial shortfall was likely in 2018.
“Despite increased supply providing important short-term improvements in conditions, the market is still not operating as well as it could,” said ACCC Chairman Rod Sims.
“Prices remain higher than they would be in a well-functioning and competitive market.”
Since September, the report found that LNG producers have contracted 42 PJ of gas under long-term gas supply agreements to domestic buyers for supply in 2018, reducing exports to make this happen.
Prices offered to large commercial and industrial (C&I) users have come down from a peak of $16/GJ in early 2017 to within an $8-12/GJ range since July 2017.
While many users were delaying signing contracts at the previous high prices, a number of contracts have now been agreed.
“Queensland’s three LNG producers have delivered more gas into the domestic market, and prices have come down,” said Mr Sims.
“Commercial and industrial users have also seen an increase in the number of competing offers from suppliers and a decrease in the prices they are being offered.”
The ACCC says the picture for smaller C&I users remains bleak; generally facing higher prices than larger users with fewer competing offers.
“We are very concerned that retailers as a whole appear to be placing less importance on commercial and industrial gas users,” said Mr Sims.
“The ACCC believes that recently agreed 2018 prices are at the upper end of, or above, the prices that would be likely in a well-functioning and competitive market.
“We will continue to closely scrutinise pricing across the entire market, including the behaviour by retailers.”
While there is now a lower likelihood of a supply shortfall in 2018 across the East Coast Gas Market overall, the southern states are still expected to continue using more gas than they produce, meaning gas produced in Queensland will need to be sent to the southern states to meet the needs of gas users in those states.
“The gas shortfall in the southern states can add at least $2/GJ and possibly up to $4/GJ to the prices paid by gas consumers in these states,” said Mr Sims.
“The various restrictions to onshore gas exploration do have consequences.”
Finally, the ACCC found that some suppliers may be finding it difficult to obtain access on the key pipelines used to send gas south.
In some cases, the key pipelines are close to being fully contracted in 2018, with most of the capacity held by the two largest retailers.
“Gas users in the southern states already face higher gas costs due to the declining local production and significant limits on new exploration,” said Mr Sims.
“This is made worse by constraints on pipeline capacity to bring gas down from Queensland.
“This limits competition in the supply of gas to the southern states.”
The ACCC will continue to monitor the operation of the gas market at all levels of the supply chain.