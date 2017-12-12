WA passes anti-fracking law
The Western Australian Government has passed laws to permanently ban hydraulic fracture stimulation in the South-West, Pell and Perth regions.
This delegated legislation also supports the State-wide fracking moratorium, which has already been implemented.
“The McGowan Government recognises the need to protect the State’s environment from risks associated with fracking,” said WA Mines and Petroleum Minister Bill Johnston.
“While the fracking ban in the South-West, Peel and Perth regions has already been achieved, the regulations provide a permanent ban in these areas.”
A scientific inquiry currently underway, expected to be completed within 12 months, will address community concerns around fracking.
Led by the Environmental Protection Authority chairman, Dr Tom Hatton, the inquiry will hold public meetings in Perth and the Mid-West and Kimberley regions, with opportunities for public submissions.
“We will consider the community’s views and the outcome of the inquiry in forming our decision on the future of fracking in Western Australia,” said Mr Johnston.
Community members can express their views to the inquiry online, submissions are open until 19 March 2018.