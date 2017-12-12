APTS enters receivership
APTS Pty Ltd, provider of pressure testing, calibration, non-destructive testing (NDT), pre-commissioning and maintenance petrochemical services, has gone into receivership and is now for sale.
APTS services the oil and gas, construction, mining, power generation and water treatment industries, and is currently listed as a Receiver and Manager, with an annual turnover of approximately $10–20 million; FY17 revenue was approximately $15 million.
Receivers and Managers Rob Brauer and Rob Kirman of McGrathNicol have commenced seeking expressions of interest (EOI) for the business and assets of APTS as a going concern.
Investment highlights include:
- A custom-built workshop, state-of-the-art laboratory, training facility and head office located in Henderson, Western Australia, with an option to lease or buy subject to consent, as well as leased premises located in Tingalpa, Brisbane, which are subject to lessor consent.
- Modern and specialised plant and equipment, including X-ray and microwave technology, an extensive range of industrial pressure testing equipment and associated tooling, laboratory and calibration equipment, and motor vehicles.
- Mobile calibration units and valve certification laboratories to service clients onshore and offshore.
- Existing contracts in progress with tier 1 construction companies, which are subject to assignment.
- An established client base with long standing relationships, as well as strategic alliances with domestic and international industry experts and providers of related services.
- An experienced management team and highly skilled workforce.
- NATA and DNV certification, and numerous accreditations and licences.