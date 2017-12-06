Industry confidence returning: EnergyQuest

There is a confident new mood among the industry and its investors according to independent energy consultancy EnergyQuest.

LNG production in Q3 2017 increased by 20.5 per cent quarter on quarter (qoq) to a record 14.6 MMt.

EnergyQuest estimates LNG export revenue for 2017 will be around $25.5 billion, up 42.5 per cent from 2016.

Domestic gas production also set records, despite the reality of tight supply on the east coast, where domestic gas production was the highest in three years.