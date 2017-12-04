Worker dies at Ichthys plant
A worker has died at the INPEX-operated Ichthys LNG Project’s onshore facilities at Bladin Point, near Darwin in the Northern Territory.
INPEX Australia confirmed in an emailed statement last Thursday that “a serious incident occurred at its Bladin Point construction site in Darwin at approximately 8 pm (ACST) last night that resulted in the death of a worker.”
The NT News reported that the man, 56 year-old Carl Delany, was a subcontractor for Whittens and died when he fell from scaffolding into an insulation substance.
NT WorkSafe has commenced an investigation into the death, reporting that the worker was undertaking work in a confined space at the time.