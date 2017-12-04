Triangle working to seal leak
Triangle Energy has confirmed production is back online at a reduced capacity at the Arrowsmith Stabilisation Plant (ASP) following detection of a leak last week.
On Friday last week, operator Triangle Energy announced a water leak in the onshore water injection pipeline was detected at the ASP, 280 km north of Perth in Western Australia.
Triangle, which also operates the associated Cliff Head Oil Field, said its operating team were actively working on replacing the section of pipe with the leak.
Triangle Managing Director Rob Towner said the water leak was caused by external corrosion to the water injection pipeline, located under an unused railway line.
Triangle will also replace a section of the oil production pipeline which runs parallel to the water injection pipeline and under the railway line, ensuring its integrity beyond 2029.
Replacement pipe is in stock and is being prepared for utilisation, with maximum production expected to return by mid-December.
Cliff Head is located in the offshore Perth Basin, Western Australia, with Triangle now holding a majority 78.75 per cent of the field, with the remaining share controlled Royal Energy.