Charlie switches on the gas
The Charlie Gas Project, located 20 km west of Wandoan, in Queensland’s Surat Basin, was officially opened on Thursday last week.
The opening ceremony was attended by Shell’s Vice President for QGC, Tony Nunan with Western Downs Regional Council Mayor, Paul McVeigh.
The Charlie project, which commenced construction in 2016, includes gas wells, pipelines and a gas compression station.
During construction, it created 1,600 jobs in regional Queensland and will supply up to an additional 90 PJ of natural gas annually to Australian homes and businesses, and LNG customers.
“We have continued to divert gas into the local market from Shell’s Curtis Island LNG plant to supply local customers,” said Mr Nunan.
“But it’s not only domestic gas customers who benefit from continued investment such as ours.
“Local communities also benefit through job creation and opportunities for local businesses to share in supply chain contracts.
“In Chinchilla alone, Shell’s QGC business will add $1.2 billion to the local economy over the next 25 years.
“This contribution to local economies will act as a powerful hedge in a previous agricultural dependent local economies.”
Mr Nunan also thanked QGC’s neighbours and local landholders who he said continually demonstrate natural gas and agricultural production can successfully coexist on their land.