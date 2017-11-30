AS 4822 open for public comment
The Standard on External field joint coatings for steel pipelines (AS 4822) has been released for public comment and it is open until 18 January 2018.
The objective of AS 4822 is to provide manufacturers, suppliers, specifiers and users of oil and gas pipelines information on the application of, and testing requirements for, external field joint coatings of seamless or welded steel pipelines for onshore steel pipelines.
This revision updates requirements, taking into account the latest version of ISO 21809-3, and includes a new joint coating type – amorphous low viscosity polyolefin coating.
You can download the draft document here, where you can then provide feedback before the closing date of 18 January 2018.
Please note that comments must be submitted via the Standards Australia website or they will not be able to be considered.