Equus gas destined for local market

“The Equus Gas Project is development ready with exploration and appraisal already completed, engineering activities at an advanced stage and, with a resource of more the 2 Tcf, has enough gas to supply one quarter of Western Australia’s domestic gas demand for more than 20 years,” said Western Gas Executive Director Andrew Leibovitch.

“Equus provides a great opportunity for the timely development of Western Australia’s discovered gas reserves to meet the needs of local gas customers, particularly when the eastern states of Australia are experiencing a major energy crisis and exploration in decline.”