Equus gas destined for local market
Privately owned Australian company, Western Gas, has acquired 100 per cent of the Equus Gas Project on the North West Shelf, offshore Western Australia.
Western Gas, which was formed only a few weeks ago, acquired four permits and retention leases from Hess Corporation, comprising 11 gas and condensate fields with an independently certified resource of more than 2 Tcf of gas and 42 MMbbl of condensate.
“The Equus Gas Project is development ready with exploration and appraisal already completed, engineering activities at an advanced stage and, with a resource of more the 2 Tcf, has enough gas to supply one quarter of Western Australia’s domestic gas demand for more than 20 years,” said Western Gas Executive Director Andrew Leibovitch.
“Equus provides a great opportunity for the timely development of Western Australia’s discovered gas reserves to meet the needs of local gas customers, particularly when the eastern states of Australia are experiencing a major energy crisis and exploration in decline.”
The Equus Gas Project is strategically located in the North West Shelf, surrounded by world-class infrastructure, production facilities and pipelines, providing access to Western Australia’s large scale gas market.
The permits and lease comprise WA-390-P, WA-474-P, WA-518-P, WA-519-P and WA-70-R located offshore in the Carnarvon Basin, about 200 kilometres north-west of Onslow in Western Australia.