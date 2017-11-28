APGA questions NEG numbers
The Australian Pipelines and Gas Association (APGA) has warned the Federal Government over its proposed National Energy Guarantee (NEG).
In a statement, APGA said the Government should be wary of claiming significant savings, before the details of the scheme have been worked out.
APGA CEO Steve Davies said media reports on the NEG modelling suggested most of the projected cuts in power prices would be due to more renewable energy being added to the mix before 2020, when the NEG has been proposed to begin.
“This additional renewable energy will increase supply, but it will come without the requirement for system stability that will be attached to energy generation under the NEG,” said Mr Davies.
“Delivering reliability while increasing the proportion of energy generation that depends on the weather means adding storage or additional rapid response generation and that comes at a cost.”
A CoAG Energy Ministers meeting will take place in Hobart today, where the NEG – which has been proposed to deal with the energy trilemma: making power affordable and reliable while lowering emissions – will be considered.
“These aims are laudable and should be the prize any national energy policy strives for,” said Mr Davies.
“However, with the lack of available detail on the NEG, it is difficult to see how this could be achieved.
“Cutting costs while maintaining reliability and reducing emissions looks almost impossible in the short to medium-term.”