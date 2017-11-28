AGIT offers WGC experience
The Australian Gas Industry Trust (AGIT) is offering up to five successful applicants the opportunity to attend the International Gas Union’s (IGU) 27th World Gas Conference (WGC) to be held from 25-29 June 2018 in Washington, D.C., US.
The successful candidates will be chosen to represent a cross section of the Australian industry.
AGIT will contribute to the cost of the conference registration and economy travel, accommodation and all reasonable incidental expenses.
To give the opportunity to attend to as many people as possible, the selection of a candidate is a competitive process and an employer contribution towards costs is expected and will assist in improving the chances of the candidates’ selection.
The selection timetable is as follows:
- Applications close: Wednesday 31 January 2018
- Delegate selection: Mid-February 2018.
Should you have any queries please contact AGIT Secretary Peter Heffernan on 02 6273 0577 or by email at info@agit.org.au.
About the WGC
The WGC is the world’s largest gas conference, only held every three years.
WGC 2018 will mark the culmination of the US Presidency of the IGU, under the theme “Fuelling the Future”.
The conference will have 100 sessions, 500 speakers and more than 12,000 attendees.
Confirmed speakers include major figures in the gas world, including gas producers, buyers, governments, international agencies and non-governmental organisations.
Attending the WGC provides the opportunity for delegates to benefit from knowledge, information, promotion, dialogue and networking.
A conference program can be found here.
The mission of the IGU is to advocate gas as an integral part of a sustainable global energy system, and to promote the political, technical and economic progress of the gas industry.
Ninety countries are members of the IGU, including Australia, which is represented by AGIT.
IGU members represent more than 97 per cent of the global gas market.
AGIT is a Charter member of the IGU.
Additional information on the AGIT can be found at www.agit.org.au