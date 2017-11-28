2018 APGA Convention Call for Papers

The Australian Pipelines and Gas Association (APGA) has circulated the First Announcement and Call for Papers for the 2018 APGA Convention.

The Convention will be held in Darwin at the Darwin Convention Centre from 8 to 11 September 2018 and this will be APGA’s 50th Convention as the industry also also celebrates APGA’s 50th anniversary.

The Call for Papers can be found at here, and provides all of the Convention details and invites you to submit your expression of interest in presenting a paper at the Convention.

The APGA Convention is the most significant event in the pipeline and energy industries’ calendars and the presentations that make up the Business Sessions held over the Monday and Tuesday of the Convention are a vital element of the event.

It is a wonderful opportunity to share knowledge among industry peers and APGA urges companies and individuals to consider submitting an abstract for consideration by the Convention paper selection committee.

The deadline for receipt of abstracts is Friday 9 February 2018.

Please do not hesitate to contact APGA Business Manager Steve Dobbie should you require any further information regarding the 2018 APGA Convention.