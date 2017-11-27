Study shows urgent need for gas supply

The study, part of a $90 million investment in the domestic gas supply, was conducted after the accessibility and price of gas were identified as key risks for Australian business competitiveness and cost of living pressures.

The report also noted that with an investment of more than $200 billion in the past decade, Australia is on track to being one of the world’s largest LNG exporters.

Key findings

The study estimates that there are 3.8 Tcf of known gas reserves and 3.7 Tcf of contingent resources to be produced offshore in southeast Australia, as well as 4.3 Tcf of undiscovered volumes that could provide additional future gas supply.

Short term prospects include Cooper Energy’s Sole Project in the Gippsland Basin, offshore Victoria, and Lattice Energy’s Black Watch development in the Otway Basin, offshore Tasmania.