APGA welcomes reform tests
The Australian Pipelines and Gas Association (APGA) has welcomed the Council of Australian Governments (CoAG) Energy Council’s decision to test the impact of reforms recently introduced to gas transmission pipelines.
These changes are still being developed and implemented; reforms include a new information disclosure and arbitration framework for pipelines not subject to economic regulation, and the development of capacity trading and standardisation and day-ahead auctions for contracted but unnominated capacity, which will apply to all pipelines.
There will also be a review of parts 8 to 12 of the National Gas Rules, examining the treatment of pipelines that are subject to economic regulation and look for opportunities for improvement.
APGA Chief Executive Officer Steve Davies said that the decision would allow a reasonable amount of time to evaluate the changes that the reforms cause.
“It’s refreshing to see that wise heads have prevailed,” said Mr Davies.
“Ministers have also decided to allow a reasonable time-frame for implementation of some of the reforms that are still in development.
“Some of the changes are complex and it will take time to see the full impact they have. Allowing time is a sensible move, and now policy-makers can turn their attention to the more intractable problems in the energy sector while the pipeline industry gets on with its part.”
Mr Davies said that these significant interrelated reforms aim to create as much cost saving value as possible from part of the energy system that makes up a small part of household and industry power bills.
“Gas transmission pipelines are safe and efficient, and tariffs have not risen above CPI over the past decade,” said Mr Davies.
“Energy consumers are desperate for some relief from the rising costs of their power bills.
“That will not be delivered by increasing regulation on transmission pipelines when the transportation is less than 10 per cent of the retail gas price for residential and commercial customers and less than 20 per cent of the delivered gas price for major users including gas-fired power generators and industrials.
“The pipeline industry is doing its part and getting on with implementing the reforms as outlined above. Now Energy Ministers must turn their attention to the major problems in the energy sector if Australia is to have any chance of achieving a reliable and affordable energy supply with lower emissions.”
Federal Minister for the Environment and Energy Josh Frydenberg said that the government welcomes the Council’s decision to conduct further design work on the National Energy Guarantee recommended by the Energy Security Board (ESB).
“Agreement by the Council is a significant and constructive step forward in delivering a more affordable and reliable energy system as we transition to a lower emissions future,” said Mr Frydenberg.
“As part of the agreement, the ESB will further develop the design details of the National Energy Guarantee and report back to the COAG Energy Council by April 2018.”
The Guarantee builds on the wide range of energy policy initiatives already undertaken by the government, with ESB modelling by Frontier Economics forecasting a 23 per cent drop in wholesale energy prices, saving households up to $400 per year between 2020 and 2030.
Other energy initiatives already in place include legislation to stop the networks gaming the system and delivering more gas for Australians before it’s shipped offshore.
“These initiatives, together with a record investment in energy storage, including Snowy 2.0, will help drive a more affordable and reliable system,” said Mr Frydenberg.