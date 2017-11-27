APGA welcomes reform tests

These changes are still being developed and implemented; reforms include a new information disclosure and arbitration framework for pipelines not subject to economic regulation, and the development of capacity trading and standardisation and day-ahead auctions for contracted but unnominated capacity, which will apply to all pipelines.

There will also be a review of parts 8 to 12 of the National Gas Rules, examining the treatment of pipelines that are subject to economic regulation and look for opportunities for improvement.

APGA Chief Executive Officer Steve Davies said that the decision would allow a reasonable amount of time to evaluate the changes that the reforms cause.

“It’s refreshing to see that wise heads have prevailed,” said Mr Davies.