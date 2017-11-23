Tasmanian Gas Pipeline arbitration begins

A long-running disagreement between Hydro Tasmania and Tasmanian Gas Pipeline (TGP) over transport costs and access has been referred to arbitration.

The arbitration process will be the first case to test Australia’s new energy pipeline arbitration system, set up following an independent review from Dr Michael Vertigan on the regulation of gas pipelines.

The dispute, which has been running for several years, came to a head in July when TGP accused Hydro Tasmania of refusing to accept a 45 per cent discount on existing tariffs, which TGP said would mean a 95 per cent increase in charges for major industrial customers in Tasmania.