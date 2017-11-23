APGA IGE Call for Papers
The Australian Pipelines and Gas Association Institute of Gas Engineers (APGA IGE) Committee is bringing together gas engineers for its second seminar in 2018.
With representatives mainly from distribution and networks, but also other sectors of the pipeline industry, the theme for the 2018 seminar is Change providing opportunities.
The seminar will be held on 15 March 2018 at the Rendezvous Hotel, 328 Flinders St, Melbourne, from 10:00am to 4:30pm.
This year’s theme will cover the topics of:
- Third party driven asset location covering major (or smaller) projects
- Training
- Networks of the future (hydrogen, smart metering, etc.)
The seminar will be of interest to distribution network owners and operators, service providers, retailers, suppliers and manufacturers.
The committee is calling for the submission of papers for selection for presentation at the seminar.
Papers should meet the following criteria:
- Well-researched and of interest to a broad audience of distribution members
- Focus on the topics outlined and presented and written in English
- Should NOT focus on a particular product brand nor be advertorial in content.
The application form must be forwarded to APGA by Friday 5 January 2018 with:
- An abstract of the paper (up to 200 words)
- Biographical data of all authors (up to 150 words each) and background information about the presenter.
All papers accepted will receive one complimentary delegate registration.
Applicants will be advised by Wednesday 31 January 2018 of the outcome of the selection process