The NGP’s year in numbers

This year, 21,814 lengths of pipe (403 km) have been safely loaded, transported, and unloaded to the NGP, achieving a construction milestone.

In Queensland, 7,625 lengths of pipe were safely moved from the pipe yard near Tennant Creek in the Northern Territory, to Spiecapag’s right of way (ROW) between Camooweal and Mount Isa, transported via 153 double road trains.