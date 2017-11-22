The NGP’s year in numbers
The biggest pipeline project currently underway in Australia, Jemena’s Northern Gas Pipeline (NGP), has achieved a number of milestones in 2017.
This year, 21,814 lengths of pipe (403 km) have been safely loaded, transported, and unloaded to the NGP, achieving a construction milestone.
In Queensland, 7,625 lengths of pipe were safely moved from the pipe yard near Tennant Creek in the Northern Territory, to Spiecapag’s right of way (ROW) between Camooweal and Mount Isa, transported via 153 double road trains.
Meanwhile in the Northern Territory, 14,189 lengths of pipe (262 km) were delivered to McConnell Dowell’s ROW using 309 double road trains.
Jemena’s NGP will span 622 km from near Tennant Creek to Mt Isa in Queensland.
Approximately half of the Territory section of pipeline and most of the Queensland section of pipeline will be constructed this year, with the remaining pipeline to be constructed in 2018.
Jemena has partnered with McConnell Dowell to construct a 481 km section of the pipeline across the Territory and into part of Queensland.
The remaining 141 km in Queensland will be constructed by Spiecapag Australia.
First gas on the NGP is expected to flow in late 2018.