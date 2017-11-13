NT fracking report delayed

This is to ensure the completion and public release of the work by Coffey and, most importantly, to allow adequate time for the public, industry and the government to read and digest the draft Final Report and Coffey’s social impact assessment, prior to the final round of consultations commencing at the conclusion of school holidays at the end of January 2018.

Inquiry Chair, the Hon Justice Rachel Pepper, said that the subsequent revision of the social impact assessment consultation process meant that the Inquiry had no option but to adjust its timeframe for completion of the draft Final Report and the Final Report.

“The Inquiry had anticipated a November release of the draft Final Report, but regretfully this is not possible in light of the measures required to be undertaken to ensure that the social impact assessment work is satisfactorily completed by Coffey,” said Justice Pepper.