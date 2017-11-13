Ichthys power plant up and running
The INPEX–operated Ichthys LNG Project has initiated the start-up of its gas turbine generators at its onshore power plant near Darwin, Northern Territory.
The project is now a step closer to becoming the world’s first LNG plant to use combined cycle technology.
The milestone is a significant step towards power generation at the Project’s onshore combined cycle power plant (CCPP).
Ichthys Project Managing Director, Mr Louis Bon paid tribute to the ongoing focus of the team working on the delivery of the power plant.
“Initiating the safe start-up of the gas turbine generators (GTG) illustrates the strong commitment of the onshore team to overcome challenges and achieve our targets,” said Mr Bon.
“The combined cycle power plant uses gas and steam turbines together to produce up to 50 per cent more electricity from the same amount of fuel compared with a traditional simple-cycle plant.”
The waste heat from the gas turbines will be used to create steam for the nearby steam turbine system, which generates extra power.
“With more than 50 per cent energy efficiency, the CCPP will provide energy efficiency well above the 30-35 per cent typically achieved by a standard industrial gas turbine open cycle power plant and will allow the Project to use saved fuel gas to produce more LNG,” said Mr Bon.
Power and Water Corporation in the Northern Territory provided the initial gas to fuel the GTG start-up process.
Ultimately powered by natural gas from the Ichthys Field, the CCPP will use a mix of five gas and three steam turbine generators to supply all the electricity requirements for onshore processing of LNG.
The power plant has capacity for up to 490 MW of electricity, which allows LNG processing trains to cool and liquefy natural gas.
Joint venture interests in the Ichthys project are INPEX (63.445 per cent), TOTAL (30 per cent), CPC (2.625 per cent), Tokyo Gas (1.575 per cent), Osaka Gas (1.2 per cent), Chubu Electric (0.735 per cent) and Toho Gas (0.420 per cent).