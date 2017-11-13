Excellent flows at Waitsia-2

Last Wednesday, at the end of a 19.8-hour clean up period, the well flowed gas at an instantaneous maximum rate of 38.7 MMcf/d and an average of 38.5 MMcf/d on a 80/64 inch choke at 1,315 psig over a 2-hour period.

“Waitsia-2 has delivered another excellent flow test result from the Waitsia gas field; net pay at Waitsia-2 is 30 per cent of that in Waitsia-3, so to achieve a maximum flow rate of 38.7 MMcf/d is a fantastic result,” said AWE CEO and Managing Director David Biggs.

The well has been shut in for a brief pressure build-up survey prior to a series of flow tests at various choke settings, rates and well head pressures.