Excellent flows at Waitsia-2
AWE Limited has delivered another outstanding flow test from its Waitsia field, located in L1/L2 in the onshore Perth Basin, Western Australia.
AWE commenced a flow testing program at the Waitsia-2 gas well last week, with the aim to determine well deliverability from the southern extent of the Waitsia field and to collect gas samples for compositional analysis.
The zone being flow tested is the Kingia Sandstone, where a 42 m interval (3,173 – 3,125 m Measured Depth below Rotary Table) has been perforated.
Last Wednesday, at the end of a 19.8-hour clean up period, the well flowed gas at an instantaneous maximum rate of 38.7 MMcf/d and an average of 38.5 MMcf/d on a 80/64 inch choke at 1,315 psig over a 2-hour period.
“Waitsia-2 has delivered another excellent flow test result from the Waitsia gas field; net pay at Waitsia-2 is 30 per cent of that in Waitsia-3, so to achieve a maximum flow rate of 38.7 MMcf/d is a fantastic result,” said AWE CEO and Managing Director David Biggs.
The well has been shut in for a brief pressure build-up survey prior to a series of flow tests at various choke settings, rates and well head pressures.
Once the Waitsia-2 flow test is completed, AWE will undertake the final flow test in the 2017 program at Waitsia-4.
The testing program is expected to be completed by the end of November.
Waitsia-3 is located approximately 16.5 km east-southeast of Dongara, Western Australia.
Joint Venture partners in L1/L2 are AWE Limited (50 per cent and operator) and Origin Energy (50 per cent).