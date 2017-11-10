Sunrise gas to Timor Leste
Timor Leste (East Timor) is insisting that gas from the Greater Sunrise field be piped to its shore.
According to The Australian, representatives from the governments of Timor Leste and Australia have been meeting with joint venture partners – Woodside, ConocoPhillips and Shell – in Brisbane this week for the first round of negotiations following the recent settlement in the International Court of Arbitration in The Hague, Netherlands.
The dispute was over the maritime border between Australia and Timor Leste, which the Greater Sunrise field straddles.
A result of the settlement was the condition that any development of the field would include an option of a pipeline between Timor Leste and field; which would suggest that an LNG plant on Timor Leste would be built should that option be chosen.
The joint venture partners have previously preferred the option to pipe the gas back to the existing Darwin LNG Project or a FLNG vessel due to a deep ocean trench between the field and Timor Leste.