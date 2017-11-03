Valmec wins NGP work
Valmec Limited has been awarded a civil construction contract for work on the Mt. Isa Compression Station as part of Jemena’s Northern Gas Pipeline (NGP).
The scope of works will see Valmec work with the traditional owners of the land, the Kalkadoon People, and Jemena in delivering the civils and underground services scope.
“We are very pleased to have been selected by Jemena as a construction partner on the NGP and be able to continue our strong working relationship,” said Valmec Managing Director Steve Dropulich.
“This contract is of strategic importance to Valmec, further demonstrating the company’s expertise and leading position as a key supplier in the gas services sector.”
The contract with Jemena is valued at approximately $3 million.
Valmec has also signed a MoU with Mt Isa based Kalkadoon Native Title Aboriginal Corporation, which will see Valmec and Kalkadoon identify and develop further strategic projects and opportunities situated on native title lands.
“It is also pleasing to be able to execute a MoU with Kalkadoon which will support our execution strategy on this project and further enable Valmec to work with local communities and indigenous groups in delivering a mutually successful project for Jemena and its stakeholders,” said Mr Dropulich.
Jemena, with contractors McConnell Dowell and Spiecapag Australia, began construction on the 622 km, 304.8 mm (12 inch) NGP in July this year.
McConnell Dowell is constructing the 481 km Northern Territory section of the pipeline, beginning in Tennant Creek, with Spiecapag constructing the 141 km Queensland section beginning in Mt Isa.