Yarra Valley pipeline proposed
The Victorian Government will support a proposal to pipe recycled water to wine makers in the Coldstream and Gruyere area in central Victoria.
Minister for Water Lisa Neville and Member for Monbulk James Merlino met with growers and landholders in the Yarra Valley to discuss the $15.6 million Coldstream Recycled Water Pipeline project.
The new water pipeline would supply 1,000 megalitres of recycled water from Yarra Valley Water’s treatment plant at Lilydale through a 46 km pipeline to 50 growers, mainly strawberry farms and vineyards in the Coldstream district.
The government submitted a business case to the Commonwealth under the National Water Infrastructure Development Fund and is awaiting the outcome of the assessment process.
The application outlines a strong case for the Commonwealth to invest $7.79 million, with the remainder of the project cost coming from local landholders in the region.
“This project will provide water security to local growers, and help boost business, jobs and opportunities in the Yarra Valley,” said Ms Neville.
“We’re calling on the Commonwealth to commit to funding to provide the support the region needs to grow.”
The Yarra Valley wine region, world-renowned for its wine and vineyards, generates about $58 million to the Victorian economy annually with more than $340 million generated in wine exports every year.