APA to work with AGL on LNG import pipeline
AGL Energy has engaged APA Group to investigate route options and seek approval for the Crib Point jetty to Pakenham Gas Pipeline Project in Victoria.
APA has now submitted its Pipeline Consultation Plan to the Planning Minister for approval through the Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning (DELWP).
If approved APA will begin the process of engaging directly with pipeline stakeholders.
In line with the consultation plan, APA will be responsible for engagement with pipeline stakeholders while AGL will continue its broader consultation program associated with the gas import jetty and pipeline project, working closely with APA.
Further details on the pipeline consultation process will be published once the plan has been approved by the Minister.
AGL selected Crib Point at Western Port Bay in Victoria as its preferred site for a gas import jetty and pipeline.
AGL selected the location, after considering sites in New South Wales and South Australia, as Victoria is Australia’s largest gas market and has existing pipeline networks, industrial port facilities and associated infrastructure.
If all goes to plan, AGL would invest roughly $250 million, commence construction in 2019 and bring the terminal into operation by 2020/21.