Sole’s superb September
Cooper Energy’s Sole Gas Project in VIC/L32 in the Gippsland Basin, offshore Victoria, continues to proceed consistent with schedule.
The upstream section of the project was taken to 20.2 per cent complete at September, and with planning, procurement and construction activities advancing, the project remains well within budget.
Key milestones and status points for the upstream project include:
- Completion of the horizontally directional drill shore crossing for the control umbilical. The production pipeline shore crossing work is expected to be completed in the December quarter
- Subsea line pipe (65 km) manufacture has been completed and the pipe is en route to Australia
- Manufacture of the subsea wellhead trees is advancing, with assembly proceeding in Singapore and the United Kingdom (UK). The two trees are expected to be delivered in December and January
- Manufacture of the control umbilical by Technip is proceeding in the UK
- Consultation meetings are being held with local stakeholders in the 2018 drilling and offshore construction campaign, including fishing industry representative bodies
- Preparations for the commencement of well construction activities using the Diamond Offshore Ocean Monarch drilling rig in the March quarter 2018.
APA Group is progressing the detailed design and procurement activities associated with the upstream project and acting as agent for Cooper pending completion of the Orbost Gas Plant transaction anticipated at the end of October.
The Sole Gas Project will develop the Sole gas field located in VIC/L32 in the Gippsland Basin, offshore Victoria, to supply 25 PJ/a.
Gas from Sole will be processed at the existing Orbost Gas Plant, which will be upgraded and returned to operation providing local employment.
Cooper Energy is the 100 per cent interest holder in the Sole gas field.