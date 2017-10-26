MPower charges the NGP
MPower has commenced delivery of the first of several sophisticated off-grid DC power systems for Jemena’s Northern Gas Pipeline (NGP) in the Northern Territory.
MPower has been engaged by Jemena to design and construct ten autonomous remote power systems to be delivered in stages between now and early 2018.
The high specification renewable systems, to be installed at remote stations along the pipeline, incorporate inbuilt redundancy and will support the ongoing operation of the critical infrastructure project.
“We’re delighted to be delivering a world-class solution to this important infrastructure project,” said CEO of MPower’s ASX-listed parent, Tag Pacific, Nathan Wise.
“We have drawn on our experience in remote renewable power systems and integrated battery energy storage to design a sophisticated solution that meets the demanding requirements of the Northern Gas Pipeline.”
MPower’s renewable power systems integrate a mix of solar PV arrays, battery energy storage and a sophisticated control system designed to provide cathodic protection along the length of the 622 km pipeline.
Jemena, with contractors McConnell Dowell and Spiecapag Australia, began construction on the 622 km, 304.8 mm (12 inch) NGP in July this year.
McConnell Dowell is constructing the 481 km Northern Territory section of the pipeline, beginning in Tennant Creek, with Spiecapag constructing the 141 km Queensland section beginning in Mt Isa.