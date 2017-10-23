MPC Group lands Broken Hill water pipeline

WaterNSW has awarded a contract to a consortium of John Holland, MPC Group and TRILITY, to design, build, operate and maintain a 270 km steel water pipeline that will deliver water supply security for the people of Broken Hill.

The John Holland MPC Group Joint Venture will design and construct the River Murray to Broken Hill Pipeline at a total project cost of $467 million.

The large-scale water pipeline project, which will draw up to 37.4 megalitres peak daily demand from the River Murray near Wentworth and transport the supply to Broken Hill, also includes construction of three pump stations, water storages, power supply infrastructure and a long-term operation and maintenance program.

MPC Group CEO John Smith welcomed the news of the successful Joint Venture bid and said MPC Group looked forward to being a part of the water security commitment made by the New South Wales Government to the people of Broken Hill.

“This water supply solution will essentially drought-proof Broken Hill and ensure its community has the necessary water resources for long-term sustainability that will underpin and enable future growth,” said Mr Smith.

“MPC Group has delivered many of these regional water pipelines in the past, and in all instances, towns have progressed on the back of having a secure and constant water supply.”

Mr Smith said MPC Group looked forward to once again be working with John Holland, following previous success together delivering crucial water pipeline projects in regional areas.

Mr Smith said apart from the extensive experience that MPC, John Holland and TRILITY had in the construction, operation and maintenance of water supply infrastructure, all three companies also shared a common goal of ensuring host communities also benefited from these types of projects.

“This project will deliver secure water supplies for Broken Hill’s future growth, but will also deliver opportunities for local businesses to become involved through their services and supplies, and provide local people with employment opportunities,” said Mr Smith.

With construction set to commence in early 2018, MPC Group, John Holland and TRILITY, will soon conduct a series of project forums, where local businesses and job seekers can register their interest in becoming a part of the project’s delivery.