New APGA Board elected
The Australian Pipelines and Gas Association (APGA) has a new President and office-bearers following its Annual General Meeting which was held in Cairns.
At the 2017 AGM held on Tuesday 17 October, APGA members resolved to re-appoint to the Board the four retiring Directors: Anthony Cribb, Donna McDowall, Dave Maloney and John Stuart-Robertson.
At its initial meeting, the Board elected Dave Maloney as President, Tony O’Sullivan as Vice President, and Wendy Oldham as Treasurer.
Mr Maloney succeeds Immediate Past President Shaun Reardon whose two-year term was completed on 17 October.
The APGA Board is now as follows:
- Dave Maloney – CNC Project Management
- Tony O’Sullivan – MPC Group
- Peter Cox – WorleyParsons
- Kevin Lester – APA Group
- Wendy Oldham – SEA Gas
- Anthony Cribb – Australian Infrastructure Group
- Donna McDowall – Quanta Services Australia
- John Stuart-Robertson – Lucas Engineering and Construction
- Mark Dayman – Fyfe
- Shaun Reardon – Jemena