New APGA Board elected

20 October 2017 , , ,

The Australian Pipelines and Gas Association (APGA) has a new President and office-bearers following its Annual General Meeting which was held in Cairns.

APGA President Dave Maloney.

At the 2017 AGM held on Tuesday 17 October, APGA members resolved to re-appoint to the Board the four retiring Directors: Anthony Cribb, Donna McDowall, Dave Maloney and John Stuart-Robertson.

At its initial meeting, the Board elected Dave Maloney as President, Tony O’Sullivan as Vice President, and Wendy Oldham as Treasurer.

Mr Maloney succeeds Immediate Past President Shaun Reardon whose two-year term was completed on 17 October.

The APGA Board is now as follows:

  • Dave Maloney – CNC Project Management
  • Tony O’Sullivan – MPC Group
  • Peter Cox – WorleyParsons
  • Kevin Lester – APA Group
  • Wendy Oldham – SEA Gas
  • Anthony Cribb – Australian Infrastructure Group
  • Donna McDowall – Quanta Services Australia
  • John Stuart-Robertson – Lucas Engineering and Construction
  • Mark Dayman – Fyfe
  • Shaun Reardon – Jemena