New APGA Board elected

The APGA Board is now as follows:

Mr Maloney succeeds Immediate Past President Shaun Reardon whose two-year term was completed on 17 October.

At its initial meeting, the Board elected Dave Maloney as President, Tony O’Sullivan as Vice President, and Wendy Oldham as Treasurer.

At the 2017 AGM held on Tuesday 17 October, APGA members resolved to re-appoint to the Board the four retiring Directors: Anthony Cribb, Donna McDowall, Dave Maloney and John Stuart-Robertson.

The Australian Pipelines and Gas Association (APGA) has a new President and office-bearers following its Annual General Meeting which was held in Cairns.

