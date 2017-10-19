Government unveils NEG

The Turnbull Government will accept the recommendation of the Energy Security Board (ESB) for a new National Energy Guarantee to deliver more affordable and reliable electricity while meeting our international commitments.

“As our energy system transitions, we must ensure households and businesses have access to affordable and reliable power,” said the Prime Minister.

“The independent Energy Security Board advises the Guarantee will give certainty to investors and therefore encourage investment in all forms of power.

“This means electricity bills will be lower than currently forecast and lower than they would have been under a Clean Energy Target.”

The ESB estimates typical household bills will fall by an average of $110-$115 per year over the 2020-2030 period.

The Guarantee is made up of two parts that will require energy retailers across the National Electricity Market to deliver reliable and lower emissions generation each year: