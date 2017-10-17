Pipeliners convene in Cairns

With the energy policy debate the hot topic around the nation, examination of issues related to the safe transportation of natural gas from fields in rural and remote areas to Australia’s city gates is timely.

It is APGA’s 49th annual convention, and the third to be held in Cairns in Queensland’s tropical far north. This year, the Convention theme is Australia’s pipelines: safe, reliable, essential.

APGA is the peak body representing Australasia’s pipeline infrastructure, with a focus on gas transmission, but also including transportation of other products, such as oil, water and slurry. Our members include constructors, owners, operators, advisers, engineering companies and suppliers of pipeline products and services.

Around 400 delegates, exhibitors and partners will hear about the latest developments in the pipeline and gas industries from speakers giving presentations on a range of subjects and exhibitors showcasing the latest technology.