Gas should have expanding role in energy mix: Davies

The current focus on the cost of gas means we risk forgetting the crucial role gas plays in our economy today, and can continue to play in a decarbonising world, Mr Davies said at the official opening of the 2017 APGA Annual Convention and Exhibition which is being held at the Cairns Convention Centre.

“Gas today supplies about the same amount of energy to Australian homes and businesses as electricity does,” said Mr Davies.

“And that doesn’t even include the additional gas that is used to generate electricity, a job gas does with speed and efficiency with the fast start-up and shut-down times of gas-fired power generators that make them ideal for meeting peak demand and for providing the firming power as more renewables are added to the energy mix.

“Natural gas is an essential feedstock for many manufacturers, for instance, for those making some chemicals and plastics that we use every day. It is also unbeatable as a supplier of consistent very high temperatures required in the manufacture of building products like bricks and glass and in the safe disposal of medical waste.

“Gas-fired power generation produces only half of the carbon emissions of coal-fired power generators and emissions from gas are even lower when it is used directly, such as for cooking and heating at home.

“Even at the current prices, gas is still an affordable, reliable and cleaner source of energy for Australia.

“Australia’s gas industry has produced a document entitled Gas Vision 2050 which outlines the decarbonisation pathway that gas can follow to reduce carbon emissions in a net-zero emissions future.

“The pathway includes using excess electricity generated by renewables to produce hydrogen which can be injected into gas networks, effectively creating a storage system for renewable energy. A pilot project to demonstrate that such a system will work is already under way in Adelaide.

“One of the big advantages of gas is that it is transported in safe and reliable pipelines that act as vast energy storage facilities, and the cost of that transport is just a small component of your energy bill.”