Galilee pipeline fast-tracked
Jemena and Galilee Energy have signed a binding agreement to develop a pipeline to deliver gas from the Glenaras Gas Project to the east coast market.
Jemena plans to begin engaging with local communities, conduct field surveys and complete pipeline design concept works in conjunction with Galilee working to progress its appraisal activities at the Glenaras Gas Project.
“By undertaking the early planning works, both Jemena and Galilee Energy will be ready to proceed to front end engineering and design on both pipeline and field development in 2019,” said Jemena Executive General Manager Corporate Development Antoon Boey.
Galilee Managing Director Peter Lansom said Galilee has one of the largest uncontracted contingent gas resources on the east coast.
“The company’s upcoming lateral program has the potential to unlock this resource into a significant reserve position,” said Mr Lansom.
“This partnership is all about working together to get this critical gas supply option to the domestic market as quickly as possible.”
The new pipeline is another key step in Jemena’s plans to expand and extend its Northern Gas Pipeline, via the Galilee Basin, to the east coast gas market.