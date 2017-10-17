Energy Pipelines CRC poised for a new future

With just five participants (the University of Wollongong, RMIT, Deakin University, The University of Adelaide and Australian Pipelines and Gas Association (APGA)) the Energy Pipelines CRC is the smallest CRC in the Commonwealth co-funded program, but that makes little difference.

Chief Executive Officer David Norman told the 2017 APGA Annual Convention and Exhibition that the benefits for the pipeline industry of the 80 research programs now completed have been many.

“An independent assessment has found that the benefits from the Energy Pipelines CRC’s research have a value of around $4.50 for every $1 invested by the pipeline industry,” said Mr Norman.