Wheatstone fires up the gas

“Wheatstone adds to our legacy gas position in Australia that will be a significant cash generator for decades to come.”

Australian Petroleum Production and Exploration Association (APPEA) Chief Executive Dr Malcolm Roberts said Wheatstone was the latest project in a wave of unprecedented LNG investment that would deliver enduring benefits for all Australians.

“The Chevron-operated Wheatstone Project has delivered enormous economic benefits to Australia during its construction – more than 7000 direct jobs and more than $20 billion spent on local goods and services through 300 different Australian companies,” said Dr Roberts.