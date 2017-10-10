Wheatstone fires up the gas
Chevron Australia has started producing LNG at its Wheatstone Project, offshore Western Australia, with the first cargo on track to be shipped in the coming weeks.
At full capacity, the Wheatstone Project’s two train LNG facility will supply 8.9 MMt/a of LNG for export to customers in Asia.
“First LNG production is a significant milestone and is a credit to our partners, contractors and the many thousands of people who collaborated to deliver this legacy asset,” said Chevron Chairman and CEO John Watson.
“Wheatstone adds to our legacy gas position in Australia that will be a significant cash generator for decades to come.”
Australian Petroleum Production and Exploration Association (APPEA) Chief Executive Dr Malcolm Roberts said Wheatstone was the latest project in a wave of unprecedented LNG investment that would deliver enduring benefits for all Australians.
“The Chevron-operated Wheatstone Project has delivered enormous economic benefits to Australia during its construction – more than 7000 direct jobs and more than $20 billion spent on local goods and services through 300 different Australian companies,” said Dr Roberts.
“But the long-term benefits will be even greater – natural gas from Wheatstone means more wealth for Australia and more reliable and cleaner burning energy for WA.”
Western Australia Premier Mark McGowan also congratulated the project on achieving first gas.
“On behalf of the Western Australian Government, I congratulate the Wheatstone joint venture on reaching this important milestone, and wish them the best of luck throughout the commissioning process,” said Mr McGowan.
Chevron will produce 8.9 MMt/a of LNG through two trains to be supplied by permits WA-235-P and WA-17-R, located in the Wheatstone field, offshore Western Australia.
The field is situated 145 km off the Pilbara coast, approximately 100 km north of Barrow Island and 225 km north of Onslow, with the two permits estimated to contain 4.5 Tcf of gas.
Joint venture interests in the project include Chevron (operator, 64.14 per cent), Woodside Petroleum (13 per cent), KUFPEC (13.4 per cent), PE Wheatstone (partly-owned by JERA, 8 per cent) and Kyushu Electric Power Company (1.46 per cent).